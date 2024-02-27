How to watch the FA Cup round of 16: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The FA Cup round of 16 is underway! Last year, Manchester City won their seventh FA Cup. Can they defend their title, or will a new champion be crowned?

Here's everything you need to know about the FA Cup round of 16.

How can I watch the FA Cup round of 16?

All 16 games will be broadcast on ESPN+. Here is the complete schedule (all Eastern times):

Coventry 5, Maidstone United 0: Monday

AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City: Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. ET

Blackburn Rovers vs. Newcastle United: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Luton Town vs. Manchester City: Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Leeds United: Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion:- Wednesday at 2:35 p.m. ET

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United: Wednesday at 2:35 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Southampton: Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. ET

Who is the favorite in the FA Cup?

According to ESPN BET, Manchester City is the favorite to win the FA Cup with +185 odds. The next-best odds belong to Liverpool (+300), Manchester United (+700), Newcastle United (+700) and Chelsea (+800). The worst odds belong to the Blackburn Rovers (+15000).

Where can I find more soccer coverage from ESPN?

