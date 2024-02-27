Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is still a way from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern interested in Liverpool's Robertson

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, reports the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old is reported to be the Bundesliga side's top choice to replace Canada international Alphonso Davies, who is being linked with a switch to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Allianz Arena hierarchy are said to have been "collating reports" on left-backs this season with the belief that Davies could leave, and while they accept a move for Robertson could be tough amid his importance to the Reds, they are keen to ensure that a strong successor is found.

Robertson, who is set to captain Scotland at the European Championships this summer, has found positive form since returning from injury in January, and he remains contracted at Anfield until 2026.

Bayern Munich will look to replace Alphonso Davies at left-back with Liverpool's Andy Robertson in the summer. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus will look to move on winger Federico Chiesa if they fail to agree new terms over a contract extension, according to Calciomercato. There is still a belief that there's distance between the club and the 26-year-old's representatives, who are now both "further apart" than where they were during the last meetings. Chiesa has scored six goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season.

- West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá remains on the transfer wishlist of Manchester City, reports Football Insider. The Citizens are believed to be confident of landing the 26-year-old due to their positive relationship with the Hammers after they agreed a loan deal in January that sent Kalvin Phillips to the London Stadium. A deal in principle worth £80 million was previously agreed for Paquetá last summer.

- Arsenal have put together a four-man shortlist of strikers for this summer, reports the Daily Mail. The Gunners are reported to believe another option is required due to recent injury problems to Gabriel Jesus, and that could see them move for a forward as soon as the summer transfer window opens. Brentford's 27-year-old Ivan Toney is said to be one of the names under consideration, while they are also keeping tabs on 25-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Sporting CP's 25-year-old Viktor Gyökeres, and 22-year-old Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

- The deal involving New England Revolution and Atletico Tucuman midfielder Joaquin Pereyra has fallen through, reveals Cesar Luis Merlo. While talks were ongoing over a move for the 25-year-old, the latest indicates that an agreement couldn't be reached on "certain aspects of the transfer." Pereyra is now expected to remain at the Argentine Primera Division club, and it is unclear whether the MLS side will reopen negotiations in the future.

- Ajax are looking to hand centre-back Jorrel Hato a new contract amid interest from Arsenal, reports the Standard. The 17-year-old is reported to be on the radar of manager Mikel Arteta, and with the Eredivisie side anticipating an approach this summer, they are hopeful of securing his future at the Johan Cruyff Arena by signing him to fresh terms.