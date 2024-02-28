Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea was named Republic of Ireland head coach on Wednesday.

O'Shea, who made 118 appearances for Ireland during a 17-year playing career, will take charge of the friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March. Crystal Palace assistant boss Paddy McCarthy will support O'Shea during the international window.

"It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window," O'Shea said in a statement on the Ireland FA website.

"As everyone will know, I've always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men's senior team and the Under-21s.

"I've got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and looking forward to some positive results."

John O'Shea will be in charge of Ireland for the games against Belgium and Switzerland. Getty

The 42-year-old was assistant coach to former Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and has also previously had a spell as assistant coach for t Ireland's under-21 side.

His last job came at Birimingham City, where he was a part of Wayne Rooney's backroom staff. He left the club in January following Rooney's dismissal.

O'Shea made 256 appearances for United in his 12 years at the club and won 14 trophies before leaving in 2011. After subsequent spells at Sunderland and Reading, he retired from the game in 2019.

The Ireland FA said they would announce a permanent head coach in April.