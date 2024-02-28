Open Extended Reactions

Great rivals Manchester United and Liverpool could be set for blockbuster FA Cup quarterfinal clash, if they can make it through their fifth-round matchups on Wednesday.

The two heavyweights were paired with each other in Wednesday's draw, but first Manchester United will have to beat Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will need to get the better of Southampton.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

In the only confirmed matchup before the fifth round is completed, holders Manchester City will host Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, eight-time winners Chelsea or Leeds United will face Championship leaders Leicester City while Wolves or Brighton will host Coventry City.

Holders City booked their place in the last eight with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Luton Town, in which Erling Haaland became the first top-division player to score five goals in an FA Cup game since George Best struck six for Manchester United against Northampton Town in 1970.

Newcastle and Leicester City also sealed their spots on Tuesday, the former requiring a penalty shootout against Blackburn Rovers and the latter needing extra time to get past Bournemouth.

Coventry, currently ninth in the Championship, are the lowest-ranked side left in this season's competition after dispatching sixth-tier Maidstone United in the fifth round.

The quarterfinals will take place across the weekend of Saturday, March 16.

FA Cup quarterfinal draw:

Wolves/Brighton vs. Coventry City

Nottingham Forest/Man United vs. Liverpool/Southampton

Chelsea/Leeds United vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United