Honduras striker Alberth Elis "is waking up" from an induced coma after suffering a head injury while playing for Bordeaux, his family said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Elis sustained the injury at the start of a second-division match against Guingamp on Saturday after he clashed heads with defender Donatien Gomis.

Elis was taken to a hospital in Bordeaux and underwent surgery on Saturday night.

"We are happy to share with you the first encouraging signs: Alberth is waking up and seems to be gradually recovering," the player's family said in a statement that Bordeaux shared on social media.

Elis scored 13 goals for Honduras since making his debut 10 years ago and has played professionally for Monterrey, the Houston Dynamo and Boavista.