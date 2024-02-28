Transfer Talk: Arsenal, PSG front-runners in Osimhen race

Julien Laurens joins the ESPN FC show to discuss the future of Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker said he's decided on his future. (1:45)

The summer transfer window is still a way from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Gunners, PSG monitoring in-form Osimhen

Arsenal will rival Paris Saint-Germain for the signature Napoli and Nigeria star Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old has endured his difficulties at times this season, but his hat trick during Gli Azzurri's 6-1 victory over Sassuolo on Wednesday has taken the striker to five goals in his last three matches across all competitions.

Napoli feel they need Osimhen at his very best until the end of the season if they are to close the eight-point gap on fourth-placed Bologna in the search of more Champions League football. However, they are also aware that he will likely be leaving at the season and last term's Scudetto winners want to bring in €130 million for their talismanic frontman.

Osimhen is said to have dreamed of playing in the Premier League, and Arsenal could come forward as they aim to bring in a striker ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, having also been strongly linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney.

PSG have the most concrete interest in the Napoli striker, though, especially as they are set to lose Kylian Mbappé when his contract runs out in the summer.

Victor Osimhen bagged a hat trick as Napoli thumped Sassuolo 6-1 on Wednesday. Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- La Gazzetta dello Sport says that Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at AC Milan winger Rafael Leão as a replacement for Mbappe, although no negotiations have begun yet. As quoted by Tuttosport, the 24-year-old simply said "My future? Milan" when asked about his situation at the presentation of his book Smile. La Gazzetta also mentions that Bayern Munich are looking at Theo Hernández amid Real Madrid's interest in Alphonso Davies.

- Juventus are looking into the possibility of signing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho as a free agent, reports Calciomercato. The 32-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer, and he is still waiting on the Gunners' decision as they hold the option to extend his deal for an extra year.

- Barcelona are only likely to re-sign João Félix from Atletico Madrid if they are able to secure the forward on loan again, according to Marca. The Blaugrana are happy with the 24-year-old's performances, but Atleti want between €70m and €80m for him and they will have options on the left, especially with Ansu Fati returning from his loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

- AS have suggested that Arda Guler's future at Real Madrid is uncertain despite the attacking midfielder only moving from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023. The 19-year-old has only played 92 minutes this season, with there being questions about his attitude within Los Blancos, while Guler's agent and the whole of Turkey is said to be frustrated about the lack of game time being afforded to him.

- Fabrizio Romano says that Mathys Tel will stay at Bayern Munich after the Bavarian club confirmed as much to the striker's agent during a meeting on Monday. The 18-year-old also wants to stay and dreams of becoming a Bayern legend, even though he has previously been linked with a move away amid interest from Manchester United and others.