Barbra Banda's 96th-minute goal ensured Zambia honoured the memory of late striker Norin Betani in style by eliminating Ghana from Africa's Olympic Women's Football qualifiers on Wednesday, with the Copper Queens triumphing 4-3 on aggregate.

But emotions were soured when Racheal Kundananji left the field shortly after the hour mark with a knee injury,

Ghana fought back having lost Friday's first leg 1-0, and they appeared set to take the tie to extra-time with goals from Gifty Assifuah, Doris Boaduwaa and Azumah Bugre in a thrilling second leg in Ndola, Zambia.

However, Banda settled the rollercoaster clash with a fine free kick deep into stoppage time to secure a 3-3 draw and the aggregate victory. Her 10th-minute opener and Assifuah's own goal just after the hour mark had previously given the many home supporters in attendance reason to cheer at a fizzing Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Despite the joy of Zamiba's progression, there was concern for forward Kundananji, who recently became the world's most expensive women's footballer when she swapped Real Madrid for the NWSL's Bay FC, as she was stretchered off with a knee injury.

Kundananji, who scored the winning goal in the first leg, was unable to walk unaided and was in tears as she returned to the changing room after her 64th-minute substitution.

Banda dedicated Zambia's performance in the first leg to Betani, and, before Wednesday's game, the Copper Queens wore training shirts featuring a dedication to the 24-year-old.

Betani was sent to hospital by team medics on Monday after reporting to the camp unwell, and her death was confirmed by the country's football association on Wednesday after the Indeni Roses striker had received treatment for malaria at University Teaching Hospital in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

In April's final playoff round, Zambia will meet Morocco, who confirmed their progression with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Tunisia as Ibtissam Jraïdi scored an astonishing six-minute hat-trick.

Jorge Vilda's side held a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, and Fatima Tagnaout scored before 2022 CAF Champions League top scorer Jraidi's remarkable hat-trick during a dominant first half in Rabat's Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Jraidi opened her account in the 16th minute, added a second four minutes later, and completed her hat-trick in the 22nd minute -- each goal assisted by the mesmerising Imane Saoud.

Nigeria will face South Africa in the next round after ousting Cameroon across their double-header.

Esther Okoronkwo scored the only goal of Nigeria's tie against Cameroon in Monday's second leg in Abuja.

South Africa already had one foot in the fourth round after thumping Tanzania 3-0 away in the first leg, and Thembi Kgatlana scored the only goal of the return fixture in Mbombela on Tuesday to secure a 4-0 aggregate victory for Desiree Ellis's side.

The match marked a 100th international cap for 30-year-old Monterrey forward Jermaine Seoposenwe, and the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations winner can now dream of adding another Olympic appearance to her storied career.