Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are in no hurry to find Xavi Hernandez's successor, according to club sporting director Deco.

In January, Xavi announced that he will be stepping down as Barça head coach at the end of the season after a string of disappointing results.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Deco has denied recent reports that Barça have begun their search for a new manager and have already made a shortlist of candidates.

"We don't talk about that because we are not looking for a coach, it is not the time," Deco told Catalunya Radio.

"The season is not over. There is a lot we have ahead of us."

Xavi will be stepping down from his role as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season. David S Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Since Xavi's announcement, Barça have gone on a six-game unbeaten run and when asked if the club would consider keeping Xavi if he reconsidered his decision, Deco said: "If something changes, I won't say we can't bring it up. We have nothing against him. It's not a decision that was taken by the club or the sports management. At the moment, there is no such possibility. If it happens, we will discuss it."

Deco added that Barça still have to finalise their plans for the 2024-25 campaign before looking into Xavi's replacement

"First of all, we have to consider what project do we want, knowing exactly what we can do, what players we [will] have," he said.

"The majority of players want to remain here. There are not many high-level coaches available on the market. The majority [of coaches] have a contract, there will be many movements, when the time comes we will make the right decision. "It's not the time."