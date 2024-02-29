Open Extended Reactions

LaLiga president Javier Tebas wants Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood to remain in Spain once his season-long loan at Getafe ends.

Greenwood, 22, joined the Madrid outfit from United in September after the former England forward left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape.

Charges against Greenwood were dropped, but he departed the club following an internal investigation.

"He [Greenwood] is doing really well as a player and I hope he continues to stay in Spanish football," Tebas told reporters in London.

Mason Greenwood joined Getafe in September. Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

"That is good for us."

Greenwood, who has scored five goals and set up five more in 25 appearances for Getafe, has a contract with United until June 2025.

United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was recently asked about Greenwood and said: "We need to look at facts, judge fairly and take into consideration what the values of the club are. Then we come out of that with a decision. It is not appropriate for me to comment on Mason Greenwood."

Tebas, a lawyer by profession, said he has no intention to judge Greenwood because he hasn't been "condemned" by a court.

"You should respect legal process," Tebas said.

"People might be condemning him in the press but you have to respect the legal decision. There is nothing else to talk about. He wasn't condemned [found guilty] here so I don't care."