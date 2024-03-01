On the Gab and Juls show, the guys give some interesting predictions for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. (1:20)

The summer transfer window is still a way from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Dier set to make permanent move to Bayern

Eric Dier has met the contractual obligations required to turn his loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich into a permanent transfer at the end of the season, as has been reported by The Athletic.

Bayern initially paid a €4 million loan fee to bring in the 30-year-old until the end of the current campaign.

Since then, the centre-back has made six Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarian club -- starting in four of those matches and was on the bench for their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first leg defeat against Lazio.

That was enough to trigger the obligation to make the move permanent and he will now be with Bayern until 2025, effectively being registered as a free agent when his Spurs contract comes to an end.

The 33-time Bundesliga champions have been pleased with Dier's contributions in his six appearances so far and with his leadership skills.

This all comes after Dier had endured a tough start to the season back in north London, having played just 198 minutes in four appearances under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Having played the full 90 minutes as Bayern secured a vital 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig last time out, Dier will hope to help them overturn their eight-point deficit on Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga and progress past Lazio in the Champions League.

Following great performances for Bayern, Eric Dier is set to stay put in Germany next season. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus will offload Federico Chiesa during the summer if he does not sign a contract extension, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with his current deal ending in 2025 and the club looking for €35m-€40m. Kenan Yildiz could replace him, but I Bianconeri are also looking outside of their current squad and focusing on Lazio's Felipe Anderson, Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson, Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, and Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori.

- Barcelona are keen for loanee João Cancelo to continue with them next season, reports Mundo Deportivo. They will need to reach an agreement with the full-back's parent club Manchester City, which should be helped by manager Pep Guardiola, who does not want the 29-year-old to stay having previously loaned him to Bayern Munich. Cancelo also wants to stay with Barca.

- Following LaLiga president Javier Tebas' statement that he wants Mason Greenwood to stay in the league when his loan from Manchester United to Getafe ends, Mundo Deportivo have now suggested that Getafe will try to sign the forward permanently. This comes despite the Spanish outfit likely making it difficult to afford the 22-year-old if he permanently leaves Old Trafford.

- The Daily Mail have reported that Conor Gallagher is determined to fight for his long-term future at Chelsea, which follows a story from the same outlet that the Blues could let him leave due to financial pressures -- which was featured in our blog. There has been no significant progress during discussions regarding an extension for the 24-year-old midfielder with the Blues reluctant to break their unofficial £150,000-per-week pay ceiling for Gallagher, who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

- Chris Führich's contract, which will run until the summer of 2028, includes a release clause in the range of €20m-€25m depending on how successful Stuttgart's season is, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. They currently sit third in the Bundesliga, with the 26-year-old winger having contributed to six goals and seven assists.