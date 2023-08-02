Alexis Nunes breaks down the next few days as the USWNT prepares for the Round of 16. (1:00)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- It has been a difficult Women's World Cup for the U.S. so far, to say the least.

Heading into the tournament with confidence sky-high and a super-talented roster, results have yet to match the lofty expectations: a 3-0 win over Vietnam was followed by a 1-1 draw vs. the Netherlands (in which they had to come from behind) and then a nervy 0-0 draw with Portugal in order to escape Group E and reach the round of 16.

Given their lack of dominance, the vibes around the team have swiftly soured and fans have gone from dreaming of a historic third straight World Cup title to worrying about whether they'll be eliminated in the round of 16 against Sweden on Sunday (5 a.m. ET, Fox), which would be their worst performance at this competition.

As we're on the ground in New Zealand and have been following the USWNT throughout the tournament, we're sharing their thoughts about the turbulence of the group stage and whether this team can still be considered favorites to win it all on Aug. 20.

Who is to blame for the USWNT's poor performances in the World Cup group stage?

Murray: Well, it's clear that the players haven't been performing well on the whole. The players' finishing has been atrocious across the board, they manage to pass the ball out of bounds or lose possession without pressure, and they've struggled to close down the spaces exploited by the Netherlands and Portugal.

But I've seen enough of these players to know that they are good, and they're better than they've played so far. When I see this team, I see 11 players who look like they've never played together, look unprepared for what they need to do, and have no collective identity for how they should play. That falls on coach Vlatko Andonovski.

His roster selection has been baffling to me. This is an unbalanced team that doesn't fit together; it's evident in attack, for instance, where everyone naturally tries to dribble into the middle and shoot, while no one provides any width or service. And injuries aside, Andonovski didn't do enough to accumulate reps and build chemistry with one core group, instead making last-minute surprise choices, undermining years of call-ups.

Even more than that, it feels like this team isn't well-drilled on what everyone should be doing. If the Americans have a tactical plan, I can't see it.

Carlisle: Certainly there's enough blame to go around, but I keep coming back to the players. It isn't Andonovski who is over-hitting passes or putting them straight out of bounds. It isn't the manager who is missing the target when presented with good looks in front of goal. It isn't Andonovski who is making mistakes in initiating the press, or losing individual battles.

For all of the talk about 14 players on the roster experiencing their first World Cup, outside of Savannah DeMelo and Alyssa Thompson, the vast majority of these players have been to numerous camps. Trinity Rodman had 17 caps coming into the tournament. Sophia Smith had 29, while Andi Sullivan had 44. The list goes on. The team has also been together for five weeks, and that is just in this latest camp.

You would think they would have absorbed the tactical plan by now, but they don't look in sync at all. Is some of that on Andonovski? Absolutely.

I agree that the roster construction seemed flawed from the beginning, with a lack of depth at positions like center back and striker. But Tierna Davidson wasn't getting on the field in this tournament, and neither was Ashley Hatch.

Where I think Andonovski also deserves criticism is his odd reluctance to use his bench. Sure, he used five subs against Portugal, but four of those were in the 84th minute or later -- hardly enough time to be impactful.

I do think the pressure has weighed heavily on this group. Now that the group stage is over, the Americans can play with more freedom. They certainly won't be expected to blow every team out 5-0, but the players need to adapt to the intensity of a World Cup in a hurry.

Who is your best USWNT player of the group stage?

Murray: In a group stage that has been defined by inconsistency, the only player who has bucked that trend is Naomi Girma. The 23-year-old center back has been dependable and smart, almost never putting a foot wrong.

Unfortunately, when your best player has been a center back, that is a sign that things are not going well, especially for an attack-oriented team like the U.S. More attacking players who did well at points struggled at others, including Smith, Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan.

Carlisle: I would agree that Girma has been the USWNT's best player. She has been composed on the ball and used her speed well to cover the space in behind the defense. That has been a critical component for a team struggling to convert chances. That will also stand it in good stead against Sweden.

Which USWNT player has disappointed you the most?

Carlisle: I'd say Smith. Sure, she got two goals in the opening game, but that was against one of the weaker teams (Vietnam) in the tournament. She hasn't built on that to any degree and she's struggling mightily on the ball, failing to connect on passes and dribbling into trouble.

It was telling that the chance she set up for Trinity Rodman late in the Netherlands match was one of the few times she looked decisive in her decision-making, releasing the ball after just two touches. She needs to recognize those situations better.

Murray: I totally agree. Smith was my player to watch for the tournament, and I think we all expected her to tear her way through New Zealand and Australia. But I think (1) we're seeing why she plays as a striker for her club; her service on the wing hasn't been good and she's better getting on the end of balls, and (2) she has looked indecisive and not at her sharpest. She holds on to the ball way too long, often killing promising attacks.