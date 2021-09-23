Ronnie Brunswijk's conduct is being investigated by CONCACAF. Louis ALFAISIE/AFP via Getty Images

CONCACAF's disciplinary committee has opened an investigation after a viral video showed Inter Moengotapoe owner and Suriname Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk handing out money to Olimpia players after Tuesday's CONCAFAF League game between the sides.

The video captured a shirtless Brunswijk handing out notes to Olimpia players and staff in the visitors' changing room after his team's 6-0 home loss in the first leg of the round of 16. Brunswijk was gifted with an Olimpia jersey as he left the changing room.

"We are extremely worried by the content of a video that is circulating in social media and that raises potential integrity issues surrounding the CONCAFAF League match between Inter Moengotapoe and CD Olimpia," a statement said. "The case is being referred to the CONCAFAF Disciplinary Committee, which will initiate a formal investigation. A new update will be provided when that process is complete."

Brunswijk made headlines when he was in the starting lineup at the Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo.

In doing so, Brunswijk became the oldest player, at 60 years of age, to play in an international club competition.

He played for 54 minutes and started in attack alongside his son, Damian Brunswijk, who played for 29 minutes before being replaced. Honduran media criticised Inter's decision to play Ronnie Brunswijk and considered it disrespectful.

The return leg will be played on Sept. 28 in San Pedro Sula.