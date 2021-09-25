Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens wonder which other club owners would make an appearance for their teams. (1:20)

CONCACAF has disqualified Suriname vice president Ronnie Brunswijk from participating in any related activities for three years after a viral video showed him allegedly passing out money to players of an opposing soccer team.

Video last Tuesday captured a shirtless Brunswijk, who owns Surinamese soccer club Inter Moengotapoe, handing out what appeared to be cash to Olimpia players and staff in the visitors changing room after his team's 6-0 home loss to the Honduran side in a CONCACAF League match.

Brunswijk, who was inaugurated as the South American country's vice president in July, was gifted with an Olimpia jersey as he left the Franklin Essed Stadium in the Surinamese capital of Paramaribo.

A CONCACAF statement released Saturday stated: "Having assessed the actions evidenced in the video and considered written statements provided by both clubs, the Committee has determined that serious breaches of integrity rules occurred after the match.

"As a consequence of these rule breaches, both clubs have been disqualified and removed from this year's CONCACAF League with immediate effect. Additionally, the Committee has ruled that Mr Ronnie Brunswijk is banned for three years from participating in any capacity in CONCACAF competitions."

In addition to the video, Brunswijk made headlines as he played in the game at Franklin Essed Stadium in the Surinamese capital of Paramaribo. In doing so, Brunswijk became the oldest player, at 60, to play in an international club competition.

He played for 54 minutes and started in attack alongside his son Damian Brunswijk, who played for 29 minutes before being replaced.