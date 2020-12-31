Goteborg will return next year despite announcing the club's dissolution two days ago. Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Swedish women's league champions Goteborg FC will return to defend their title in 2021 as a result of an "overwhelming" response from potential investors just two days after announcing the club's dissolution.

The club made the announcement on Thursday despite confirming they can no longer compete financially with major European teams on Tuesday.

However, the club added that their long-term concerns have not changed.

Goteborg are not linked to a men's team and fear that they will struggle to compete at the elite level when major Swedish and European clubs have started spending more money on their women's teams.

With clubs like Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and others "having realised the value of women's football ... they are making large investments and have given women's football resources that it's impossible for us to match," the club said Tuesday.

Goteborg also added that potential new investors include private individuals, companies, and other football teams.

The club, which have been funded by the sponsorship of a local brewery, were eliminated from the Champions League this month after losing to Manchester City in the round of 32.

Goteborg won their first domestic league title this year, having finished second four times, and also won the Swedish Cup three times.

USWNT forward Christen Press is among the internationals who have played for Goteborg.