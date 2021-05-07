Florian Thauvin will leave Marseille for Tigres UANL. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

World Cup winner Florian Thauvin will join Liga MX side Tigres UANL from Marseille on a four-year contract.

The 28-year-old French winger arrives to the Mexican powerhouse on a free transfer after having been linked with clubs in Spain and Italy.

Thauvin, part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will now play alongside fellow countryman and ex-Marseille man Andre-Pierre Gignac at Los Felinos.

Apart from a season-long stint at Newcastle United in 2015-16, Thauvin has been at Marseille since 2013. He has 71 goals in 197 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Under coach Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti, Tigres have won five Liga MX titles and a CONCACAF Champions League crown since 2011. Ferretti is expected to step down after the 2021 Clausura season, with former Mexico and Club America boss Miguel Herrera among those linked as a replacement.