Carmelina Moscato represented Canada in three World Cups. Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Olympic bronze medalist and former Canadian international Carmelina Moscato is the new coach of Tigres Femenil.

The Liga MX Femenil side made the announcement on Thursday, making the 38-year-old the first foreign and female coach for the most successful club in Mexican women's soccer.

"We have stars in the team. We have top players, top people, and a presence in the women's soccer community. It's something very special," Moscato said in a news release.

"I know, based on all the conversations I had with the team, it's all about winning the championship. That is the goal. It's building an even stronger organization without losing focus on winning the title and competitive nature."

Moscato, who represented Canada in three World Cups, was previously the coach for FC Nordsjælland in Denmark's Kvindeligaen women's league.

The former defender will look to revive the squad that recently failed to qualify for the Liga MX Femenil final for just the second time in the league's nine-season history.

With four titles, Tigres Femenil currently have more championships than any other team in Mexico's competition.