Miguel Herrera's coaching career in Liga MX began in 2002. Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Liga MX club Tigres on Wednesday fired Miguel "Piojo" Herrera after a lackluster performance in the 2022 Apertura tournament.

"After carrying out an in-depth analysis, the decision has been made to end the working relationship with Miguel Herrera and his coaching staff," a team statement said.

Following the firing of former coach Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti in 2021, Herrera stepped in as a replacement manager for Tigres in May of that year.

Despite helping Tigres qualify for three consecutive playoff runs in the 2021 Apertura, 2022 Clausura and the recently finished 2022 Apertura, Herrera was criticized for a lack of titles with an experienced and star-heavy roster.

After an underwhelming exit in the quarterfinal stage of last month's Apertura playoffs, Herrera made headlines through complaints that there needed to be a "generational change for the team that has won everything, but gotten old."

A few weeks later, the 54-year-old was sacked.

Herrera, whose lengthy coaching career in Liga MX began in 2002, is well known for his two league titles with Club America (2013 Clausura, 2018 Apertura), as well as his run as manager of the Mexico men's national team from 2013-2015.