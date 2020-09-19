Hirving Lozano comes off the bench to put the finishing touches on a Napoli victory. Watch Serie A on ESPN+. (1:26)

Club Tijuana has confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 among its first-team players and staff and will have its next two games rescheduled, Liga MX said on Saturday.

"After receiving the results of the tests carried out by [Club Tijuana] on the first team, the examinations indicated 14 positive COVID-19 cases among the players and 16 in the coaching team and staff," read a statement from the league.

Xolos' game against FC Juarez had already been moved from Friday until Monday while the club awaited the test results, but that game will now be played on Sept. 30. Next weekend's Tijuana match against Santos Laguna will also be rescheduled.