Former Mexico boss Miguel "Piojo" Herrera has been named the new head coach of Club Tijuana, the Liga MX team announced Friday.

The 54-year-old returns to the border town side after previously leading the Xoloitzcuintles (Xolos for short) from 2015-2017, where he carried them to top-of-the-table finishes in the 2016 Apertura and 2017 Clausura regular seasons.

Highly experienced in Liga MX, Herrera has previously coached Atlante (2002-04, 2011), Monterrey (2004-07), Veracruz (2008), Tecos (2008-10), Club America (2012-13, 2017-20), and most recently Tigres (2021-22).

In his first run with Club America, the energetic and brash manager gained headlines for not only claiming a trophy in the 2013 Clausura, but also for his GIF-able theatrical celebrations.

Herrera was hired to lead Mexico's men's national team in the same year, later helping them qualify for the 2014 World Cup and winning CONCACAF's Gold Cup title in 2015. Shortly after securing the trophy, he was dismissed by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) after an alleged altercation with a journalist in a Philadelphia airport.

He was linked to a return as Mexico coach before ex-Tigres boss Diego Cocca was unveiled as the successor to Gerardo "Tata" Martino on Friday.

Now at Club Tijuana, Herrera will look to recreate the same magic that carried them to consecutive top-seed finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Xolos are currently winless in the 2023 Clausura with a 0W-4D-1L record. Former manager Ricardo Valiño was fired last week with the team sitting 15th in the 2022 Apertura season following a poor start to 2023.