Greg Vanney has stepped down as manager and technical director of Toronto FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

Vanney, 46, was the club's longest-serving coach, having been at the helm since 2014. He was also TFC's most successful boss, winning an MLS Cup, a Supporters' Shield and three Canadian Cups during his time in Toronto.

"I want to thank [club owner] Mr. [Larry] Tanenbaum, the board of directors and MLSE [Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment ownership group] for their unwavering support for the past seven years. I recognize that I have been extremely fortunate to work for one of the best ownership groups in all of sports," Greg Vanney said in a statement.

"I also want to thank [team president] Bill [Manning] and [general manager] Ali [Curtis] for their support and leadership and most importantly the relationships we've developed over the years. Thank you to all of the TFC staff and players for the incredible experiences we've shared together during this journey. I'm forever grateful to each of you.

"Lastly, to the TFC Fans. You're truly amazing and the memories and emotions from our biggest nights together will be cherished."

Vanney's departure comes a week after Toronto, who finished with the second best record in the regular season, were upset in the first round of the playoffs when expansion club Nashville pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory in extra time.

The former U.S. national team and MLS defender took over a Toronto club in 2014 that had never made the playoffs but went on to reach the postseason five times in the past six seasons and reached three MLS Cup Finals.

Toronto said a search for Vanney's replacement will begin immediately.