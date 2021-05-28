Toronto FC has told striker Jozy Altidore to train on his own and apart from the first team following a disagreement with manager Chris Armas, sources have told ESPN.

The sources added that Altidore was upset at being replaced by Ayo Akinola in the 70th minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Orlando City, and confronted Armas over his decision to take him off with the Reds in need of a goal. The sources added that Altidore hasn't been fined.

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

The development is the latest sign that Altidore wants out of Toronto. Back in January, with rumors swirling about a potential transfer involving the U.S. international forward, sources told ESPN that Altidore's relationship with GM Ali Curtis had reached a breaking point over his contract.

Back then sources told ESPN that the years and money remaining on Altidore's current deal was the main sticking point. Altidore signed a three-year extension in 2019 that runs through 2022. A source said the deal has a no-trade clause. According to the MLS Players' Association, Altidore's 2021 guaranteed compensation is $3.6 million, and he expects to be paid in full.

Toronto FC, who have won just a single game this year and face defending MLS Cup champions Columbus SC this weekend, declined to comment.

Given Altidore's contract, a trade within MLS would be difficult to pull off unless Toronto picks up a significant portion of his salary. A move abroad is a possibility with the primary MLS transfer window set to close on June 1. Even then, the secondary window opens on July 7, meaning Altidore wouldn't have to wait much longer for a deal to get done.

Earlier in the year, a source told ESPN that one Liga MX side had been interested in acquiring Altidore.

Altidore has spent parts of the last seven seasons with Toronto, a period where he scored 67 goals and added 24 assists in 140 league and playoff appearances. In that time he led the Reds to a domestic treble in 2017. During his career he has spent time with the New York Red Bulls, Villarreal, Xerez, Hull City, Bursaspor, AZ Alkmaar and Sunderland.

At international level, Altidore has made 115 appearances for the U.S., scoring 42 goals.