Toronto has parted ways with manager Chris Armas.

Toronto FC fired first-year head coach Chris Armas on Sunday, one day after the team lost its sixth straight match with a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of D.C. United.

Toronto FC (1-2-8, 5 points) are 0-6-1 since posting a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew SC on May 12. The club has yielded an MLS-worst 27 goals in 11 matches, while scoring only 13 times.

Armas, 48, was hired in January after head coach Greg Vanney joined the LA Galaxy following a seven-year stint with Toronto FC.

Armas previously served as the head coach of the New York Red Bulls for a little more than two years before being fired last September. He posted a 29-21-11 record with the Red Bulls and led the club to the Supporters' Shield in 2018 and a pair of playoff appearances (2018, 2019).

Prior to coaching, Armas appeared in 264 matches for the Galaxy and Chicago Fire and also earned 66 caps for the U.S. men's national team.

Toronto FC owned a 13-5-5 record (44 points, 1.91 points per game) last season to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference.