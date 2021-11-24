Major League Soccer side Toronto FC has hired Bob Bradley as the team's new head coach and sporting director, the club announced.

Bradley joins the Canadian club after leaving LAFC, where he had served from 2017 as the team's first ever manager.

"We are excited for Bob to get to work," Toronto FC President Bill Manning said. "We are entering an extremely important offseason and know we have a team that needs a significant makeover.

"Bob has experience putting teams together and in getting them to perform at a high-level. He understands the expectations and standards of TFC and is ready to take on this challenge."

Bradley added: "I want to thank Bill Manning and the board at MLSE for trusting me with this project. I have seen firsthand the passion that Toronto has for football and the way the club has connected with the city.

"I look forward to putting a team on the field that will make our fans and supporters proud."

A former United States men's national team boss, Bradley had been repeatedly linked to the Toronto vacancy this offseason. His son, midfielder Michael Bradley, has played at Toronto since 2014 and serves as team captain.

Toronto is reeling from a disappointing MLS season that saw the team fire Chris Armas in July after only a couple months in charge. Javier Perez saw out the rest of the season as interim coach.

Bradley time at LAFC included a record-breaking run to the Supporters' Shield in 2019 and an appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2020. As USMNT boss from 2006 to 2011, he guided the squad to the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup title and to a round of 16 appearance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to LAFC and the USMNT, Bradley has also been a head coach for the Chicago Fire, New York/New Jersey MetroStars, Chivas USA, the Egypt national team, Stabaek in Norway, Le Havre in France and Swansea City in Wales.