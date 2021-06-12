Gab and Juls are unsure if Fabio Paratici as sporting director and potential new signing Marcus Thuram are good decisions by Spurs. (1:13)

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Fabio Paratici as "Managing Director, Football" from July 1.

Spurs announced in a statement that the 48-year-old will be "responsible for managing and developing the club's sporting operations, facilities and footballing infrastructure."

- Insider Notebook: Raiola's Haaland roadshow

Paratici left Juventus earlier this month after 11 years at the club and is increasingly likely to be joined by Paulo Fonseca as talks continue with the former AS Roma boss over becoming Tottenham's new head coach.

"I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me," Paratici said in a statement.

"Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan. I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club history."

Paratici held several different positions at Juventus including chief football officer but the club announced last week that his contract would not be renewed.

Spurs have previously used Damien Comolli, Franco Baldini, David Arnesen and David Pleat in a sporting director role.

It remains to be seen how far Paratici's influence will spread but his job title appears to indicate a more powerful role operating under chairman Daniel Levy.

"I've known Fabio for a number of years and he brings with him a wealth of experience in scouting, youth and football operations," Levy said.

"He has an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads. As we all know, Juventus have been a highly successful club and he has been a major part of that. He will be a great addition to the management structure."