Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Nuno Espirito Santo as they look to bring their chaotic managerial search to an end, sources have told ESPN.

Nuno has not been offered the job as of yet but positive discussions have taken place in recent days with incoming managing director of football Fabio Paratici thought to be particularly keen on his appointment.

However, other candidates are still under consideration with Ajax's Erik ten Hag not entirely ruled out and Brighton's Graham Potter another name on their radar.

Nuno is out of work having left Wolves by "mutual agreement" in May after four years in charge, despite having a contract until 2023.

The 47-year-old was close to taking over at Crystal Palace before talks collapsed and he has since become the latest recommendation by Paratici, who is believed to have a good relationship with Nuno's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Spurs have suffered a series of setbacks since deciding to sack Jose Mourinho on April 19, putting 29-year-old coach Ryan Mason in interim charge until the end of the season.

After sounding out Julian Naglesmann -- who subsequently left RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich - and Brendan Rodgers, who showed little desire to leave Leicester City and is under contract until 2025, Spurs turned briefly to ten Hag before exploring whether Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in returning to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Nuno Espirito Santo left Wolves in May by mutual agreement. Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Pochettino never showed any serious intent to leave, leading Tottenham to discuss the vacancy with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and then ex-Roma coach Paulo Fonseca.

Spurs got as close as drafting a contract for Fonseca -- two years with an option for a further 12 months -- before pulling out at the 11th hour and turning their attentions to Gennaro Gattuso after he surprisingly left Fiorentina.

However, a backlash among supporters to Gattuso's possible appointment led to Spurs starting again in their search with Nuno now considered a leading candidate.