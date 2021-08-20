Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the transfer of Metz midfielder Pape Sarr, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs have agreed to a €10 million transfer fee with €5m in add-ons with the French club for the talented prospect.

Manchester City were also keen on the 18-year-old but Spurs have been the quickest to negotiate a deal, with it now very likely that Sarr will join the north London club.

Metz midfielder Pape Sarr is nearing a deal with Tottenham. John Berry/Getty Images

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's sporting director, is now trying to agree personal terms with the player and his agent which could be finalised very soon. Metz are also optimistic that he would stay with them on loan this season.

The 18-year old Senegal international was one of the revelations in Ligue 1 last year. For his first season in the French top-flight division, he made 22 appearances (18 starts), scored three goals and put on some stellar performances.

Along with Spurs and City, Sarr has attracted a lot of interest from big clubs all around Europe like RB Leipzig, AS Monaco or Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, City continue to push on their bid to sign Harry Kane despite Tottenham having said they're not prepared to listen to offers for the striker, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.