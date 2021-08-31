Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop share their thoughts on Harry Kane's announcement that he will be staying at Spurs this summer. (2:16)

Harry Kane insists his "conscience is clear" after attempting to force through a move from Tottenham to Manchester City and believes the saga has not damaged his reputation.

The 28-year-old asked to leave Spurs before the start of Euro 2020 in the belief he had a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that he would be allowed to depart if a suitable bid came in.

However, Levy's valuation stood in excess of £150 million and he proved reluctant to consider parting with Kane, given he has three years remaining on his current £200,000-a-week contract.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Transfer Deadline Day Guide: How teams can sign players fast

City intimated they would be willing to pay around £100m for Kane but never made a formal offer approaching Levy's asking price, despite the England captain attempting to break the impasse by reporting back late for pre-season testing earlier this month.

Kane subsequently confirmed he was staying at Spurs "this summer" and despite an earlier frosty reaction when missing Tottenham's opening weekend win against City -- during which supporters pointedly chanted: "Are you watching Harry Kane?" -- he was greeted warmly by fans upon his first start in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Watford.

Asked if the whole episode had tarnished his reputation, Kane told TalkSport: "No, I don't think so. I think anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs. I was quite calm with the situation, but when you're in it and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

"There's always going to be noise. My whole career I've had ups and downs from when I'm young to where I am, that's just part of the parcel of it.

"A lot of people that know me will say I'm a professional athlete who's dedicated my life to this game and that's what I'll continue to do.

"My focus is forward now, the aim has always been to win silverware with Tottenham and it's been that aim every year."

Kane also claimed he had not found the summer difficult despite the ongoing uncertainty over where he would play this season.

"I'm quite good at getting away from everything," he said. "After the final [of Euro 2020], I was in England for a few days then went off on holiday for a couple weeks.

"When I'm away, I'm rarely on my phone to be honest. I really try and use that time to get away from everything.

"I know there was a lot of noise surrounding me but I was quite calm. I knew what the situation was between me and the club and that's the way it'll stay.

"Everyone has their opinions on it but that's part of the parcel of the profession we're in. I'm full focused with club and country and looking forward to a great year."