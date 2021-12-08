Antonio Conte reveals that eight Spurs players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19. (1:31)

Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League group game against Rennes will not be played after it was called off this week because of COVID-19 infections in the Premier League club, European soccer's governing body said on Saturday.

UEFA said it had tried to find a viable solution to reschedule Thursday's match in London and ensure the group stage could be completed.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found," the UEFA said. "As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the competition regulations."

The UEFA regulations state that Rennes will likely be given a 3-0 win, saying: "If it is not possible to reschedule the match within the final deadline set out in Annex J.4.1, the club that cannot play the match will be held responsible for the match not taking place and the match will be declared by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to be forfeited by the club, which will be considered to have lost it by 3-0. Moreover, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body may take further disciplinary measures if the circumstances so justify."

On the eve of the encounter, Spurs said it had been called off after manager Antonio Conte confirmed 13 positive cases at the club, eight involving players and the rest among staff.

Rennes later criticised that decision, saying it was taken unilaterally by Tottenham and that they reserved the right to appeal to UEFA.

Spurs were vying with Vitesse to finish second in Group G and secure a spot in a playoff round before the last 16. Rennes have reached the last 16 as Group G winners on 11 points after five matches.

Tottenham's Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday was also postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.