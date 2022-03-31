Ryan Sessegnon has been out of action since the start of March. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ryan Sessegnon is targeting a return to action for Tottenham against Brighton on April 16, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old suffered a hamstring injury on March 7 against Everton, ending a run of six consecutive appearances -- his longest run in the first-team since signing for £25 million from Fulham in August 2019.

- Notebook: The inside stories from around the world

- Premier League without VAR: The winners and losers

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Sources have told ESPN that Sessegnon is stepping up his rehabilitation to include outdoor work but does not want to rush himself back into action having suffered a series of muscular problems during his time in north London.

Spurs had hoped to have the defender back immediately after the recent international break but he will miss games against Newcastle United and Aston Villa with the Brighton game viewed as a realistic return date should he progress as planned.

Speaking after Sessegnon's injury was confirmed, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte said: "We are not talking about a new problem, we are talking about a situation that unfortunately is repeating. Not only in this season but also in the past.

"For sure we have to try with the medical department to find a solution to help this player. For sure we are very disappointed, we hope to find the best solution to help him not have many injuries.

"We are hoping, as for one month and a half he was playing with continuity, his performances were good, excellent, he was improving. I understand, I have seen the disappointment of the player, he is very frustrated. This is the aspect I worry. He is very young."