Tottenham Hotspur record-signing Richarlison will be made to wait to make his debut after he was handed a one-match ban on Tuesday by the Football Association (FA) for throwing a flare off the field while playing for Everton against Chelsea last season.

Richarlison, who has signed for Spurs from Everton last week, threw the flare after his goal in Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at Goodison Park in May.

The 25-year-old celebrated his 46th-minute goal by picking up the flare, which had landed on the field, and throwing it back towards the stand.

The FA said Richarlison admitted his conduct was improper.

Richarlison scored 53 goals in 152 games in all competitions during a four-yell spell at Everton before joining Spurs in a deal worth around £60 million, ESPN reported last week.

Spurs begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Aug. 6, with Richarlison's debut potentially coming against Chelsea on Aug. 13.