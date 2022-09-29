Antonio Conte has rejected reports linking him with a return to Juventus. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham.

Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.

Massimiliano Allegri is under pressure after winning just two of his opening seven matches while Conte has entered the final year of his contract in north London with no sign as yet of an agreement over a new long-term deal, although sources have told ESPN the club can activate an option to extend if desired.

Asked about rumours of a possible return to Italy at Thursday's news conference ahead of Saturday's north London derby at Arsenal, Conte said: "It is incredible in this period. I think this is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus and it was disrespectful for me working for Tottenham.

"We have just started the season. Many times I spoke about this topic and I always said I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham. Then, we have the whole season to find the best solution for the club, for me.

"For sure, I am enjoying the time to work in Tottenham. I have a great relationship with the owner, with [football managing director Fabio] Paratici. I don't see problems for the future.

"Now it is important to be focused. We signed the contract because both parts agreed to sign the contract and for this reason I don't see a problem in this moment. I don't want in the future to listen to someone speaking about this because I repeat: this is disrespectful for another coach and also for me."

Winger Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt to face Arsenal with a hamstring problem and will be assessed along with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who withdrew from the France squad with a thigh injury.