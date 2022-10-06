Gian Piero Ventrone joined Tottenham in 2021. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone aged 61.

Ventrone was a key member of Antonio Conte's backroom staff -- nicknamed "the Marine" for his notoriously intense sessions -- and joined the club in November 2021 when his fellow Italian became head coach.

"We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away," a statement from Tottenham said.

"As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time."

Ventrone previously held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio.