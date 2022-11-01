Tottenham's Son Heung-Min is helped off the field after colliding with a Marseille defender Getty Images

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent.

The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field at Stade Velodrome in the 29th. Son appeared to be unsteady on his feet as he walked off.

Tottenham, who were already without forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, went on to win the match 2-1 and secure passage to the round of 16 on a nervy final matchday.

South Korea are playing in Group H along with Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal at the World Cup, which starts in less than three weeks' time in Qatar.