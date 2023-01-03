Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has insisted he is happy at the club for now but has hinted he could walk away if not "100% convinced" by the club's direction.

The 53-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season -- although the club have an option to extend by a further year -- and his future is the subject of intense speculation as Spurs falter in their bid to stay in touch with the Premier League leaders.

Conte delivered further mixed messages on Tuesday as talks continue over a new deal amid a slump in form which has seen Spurs win just three of their last 10 games across all competitions either side of the World Cup, dropping to fifth place in the table.

"At the start for me it wasn't easy," Conte said. "This is an important experience. I accepted to do this because I found a great club, a modern club and for this reason I'm happy to work here. I found people that want to be positive and try to create. I found people that know the reality. For this reason, I accepted this.

"Otherwise, if these people had said to me 'we have to win' I would have said 'sorry but this is not the right moment to think that in one year you have to win.' For this reason, I accepted this.

"Now, the task is this, my big challenge is this: to continue to work so strong with my staff and the players, to improve the club, to create a solid foundation.

"If I am satisfied to continue to do this work and to one day see the result I will continue to stay. If I'm not convinced 100% then I can leave my work here.

"It's a big work we are doing together. I know very well what it is and it's important. My task is this. And if you asked me you are used to [winning] but to win you need to stay in the right condition.

"My task with the club is to create a solid base for Tottenham to come back to be competitive and to have the ambition, but in a strong way not only with words."

Conte dismissed the implication that he was calling for major investment in the January transfer window after Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, when claiming Spurs needed to make two big-money signings each year once the foundations of a top team are laid.

"I didn't suggest anything," Conte said. "I didn't suggest anything. This is the difference. I understand that maybe my English is not so good and maybe you don't understand which is my thought.

"I didn't suggest anything. I said only what we are doing, which is the project, which is the programme. But I didn't suggest anything. I said where we are, what we are doing and stop. I don't want to comment again on other situations also because understanding that I try to explain one situation and you understand a different situation, like now because you said 'I am suggesting.' I am not suggesting anything.

"The club knows which is the situation and I repeat: there is a project and I explained which is this project, that the club has this project to create a foundation. Not me or other persons. I think the situation was very clear and I don't want to come back again today."

But pushed on whether it was still a project he wanted to be a part of, Conte continued: "This is a problem [discussion] between me and the club, you understand? Now I am really committed for this club and for Tottenham. Then there is this project and I signed a contract with this club and I have to accept this project to try to build with the club and to help the club in this project.

"Then you know during this process it can happen 1,000 things. The club can sack the manager or there are different visions, different situations.

"I am happy but I always say to you I am happy. I am happy to stay here. I am enjoying my time in Tottenham, I am happy the way that I am working. I am always saying this. Yes, I am happy, I am happy but it doesn't mean I cannot tell you what we are doing.

"We are trying to create a base foundation. Maybe from the start of my experience here it is I am repeating always the same thing and it is difficult for me every day to answer the same thing. Then to understand that you are not understanding. It is difficult, believe me. It is difficult."

Richarlison will undergo a further MRI scan on his hamstring injury while Dejan Kulusevski has a chance of facing Crystal Palace on Wednesday as he recovers from a muscular problem. Rodrigo Bentancur is missing through an adductor injury but could return to face Arsenal on Jan. 15.