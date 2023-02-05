Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti give their take on Pedro Porro's move to Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting Lisbon. (2:03)

Harry Kane has become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer after scoring in the Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The England captain scored his 267th goal for the club to surpass the goal-scoring feat of Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves.

He levelled Greaves' record when he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the league last month.

Kane will now set his sights on breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League record of of 260 goals. The 29-year-old has scored 200 times in England's top flight, only eight behind second-place Wayne Rooney, who has 208.

The striker scored his first goal for the club in 2011 in a Europa League tie against Shamrock Rovers.

Following several loan spells, Kane finally settled into the Spurs first-team in 2014 and netted his first Premier League goal in a 5-1 victory over Sunderland.

From the start of the 2014-15 campaign to the end of last season, Kane has averaged 23 Premier League goals a season.

In that time, Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot award three times (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21), as well as earning the Playmaker of the Season award for the player with the most assists in 2020-21.

Kane's highest goal-scoring tally came in the 2017-18 campaign where he scored 41 goals in all competitions.