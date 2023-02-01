Antonio Conte will miss Tottenham's clash with Manchester City on Sunday. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove his gallbladder, the club have announced.

Conte fell ill this week and the diagnosis came back with cholecystitis requiring surgery. He will spend time away from the club recovering from the operation before returning.

A statement from Spurs read: "Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain.

"Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation. Everyone at the club wishes him well."

Tottenham's next match is at home to Manchester City on Feb. 5 before travelling to Leicester City on Feb. 11. The club have not yet confirmed who will take charge of the game this Sunday.

Conte took charge of Tottenham in November 2021 following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo. He led them into the Champions League in his first season.

This term Tottenham sit in fifth and are still in the FA Cup, having beaten Preston 3-0 on Saturday. They also face a trip to AC Milan on Feb. 14 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.