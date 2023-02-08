Hugo Lloris is set to be out for at least six weeks with a knee injury, sources have told ESPN. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to be out for at least six weeks with a knee injury he sustained in his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, sources have told ESPN.

Sources said that scans showed Lloris sustained ligament damage during the win over Pep Guardiola's side, but added he will not require surgery.

The injury has come at a crucial stage of Spurs' season. Antonio Conte's side are one point below fourth-placed Newcastle United and face AC Milan twice in the Champions League round of 16 before Lloris is expected to be back fit in early April.

Lloris' absence means summer signing Fraser Forster is set to have a run of appearances for Conte's side. Forster, who signed for the club from Southampton in June 2022, has started just one league match for Spurs this season. He has featured three times in cup competitions.

The former France international retired from his duties with his country following their World Cup final defeat.

He has been a regular in goal for Spurs this season, playing in all but one of his side's 22 Premier League matches.

Spurs face Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.