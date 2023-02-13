Shaka Hislop is stunned by Spurs' performance in their heavy defeat at Leicester City. (1:27)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Bentancur was forced off the field in the second half of Saturday's 4-1 league defeat to Leicester City. He scored Spurs' only goal of the game.

"He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff," Spurs said in a statement. "We're all behind you, Rodrigo."

Bentancur's injury leaves Spurs short-staffed in midfield, with Yves Bissouma also facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 23 games.