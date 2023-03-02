Antonio Conte returned to the touchline for Spurs' 4-1 defeat at Leicester in February. Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has been nominated for Premier League manager of the month for February, despite only being on the touchline for his side's 4-1 defeat against Leicester City.

Conte faced a spell out after he underwent surgery for the removal of his gallbladder in February. The Italian coach returned for Spurs' 4-1 defeat at Leicester on Feb. 11 and subsequent 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League, then faced a further spell out as he focused on his recovery.

Upon his return to his family home in Italy to focus on his recovery, Conte said: "Sadly, I underestimated the procedure, which wasn't a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency. My body has suffered my impatience, and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery."

Assistant boss Christian Stellini has led the side in his absence, and picked up some key victories including a 1-0 win over second-placed Manchester City and a 2-0 triumph over London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs, who are fourth in the Premier League table, return to league action on Saturday against Wolves after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United on Wednesday.