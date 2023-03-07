Tottenham's stadium authorities have to submit another application to host the extra Beyonce concert. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tottenham Hotspur have breached their stadium licence agreement after selling a fifth date for Beyonce's upcoming tour at the north London stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is only allowed to host six concerts per year. With four sold-out Beyonce events, as well as concerts for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on July 21 and Wizkid on July 29, Spurs had fulfilled their quota before an extra date for Beyonce's tour was announced.

Stadium authorities must submit another application to the local council the host the newly-announced Beyonce date, which has already sold out of general admission tickets.

Dana Carlin, cabinet member for planning at Haringey Council, the London borough in which Tottenham is situated, said she was "disappointed," adding that the impact on local residents must be "balanced against" the obvious excitement for the concerts.

"Welcoming global superstars, like Beyonce, will attract thousands of music fans and benefits our local businesses," she said. "We are disappointed that we have got to this stage.

"Tottenham Hotspur have been advised that they must engage with the community, ward councillors and submit a planning application."