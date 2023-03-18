Janusz Michallik feels Harry Kane needs to leave Tottenham this summer regardless of who is managing the club next season. (1:17)

Why the time is right for Kane to leave Spurs (1:17)

Tottenham forward Richarlison left the pitch in tears after suffering an injury inside the opening five minutes in their Premier League match at Southampton on Saturday.

After contributing with an assist in Spurs' win over Nottingham Forest last week, the Brazil international started again but his afternoon was cut short in the early stages.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The forward was in tears as he was substituted for Dejan Kulusevski and now looks set to miss out on Brazil's upcoming friendly against Morocco on March 25.

Richarlison has suffered a frustrating and injury-hit debut season at Spurs since his move from Everton last summer.

He has failed to score a Premier League goal this term and hit out at Spurs boss Antonio Conte following the team's Champions League exit to AC Milan.

Conte responded by saying the player was "selfish" and made a "mistake" with his interview after the round-of-16 second-leg tie in north London.