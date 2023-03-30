Spurs forward Son Heung-Min says he could have "helped the club more" and was sorry to see Antonio Conte leave. (0:59)

Tottenham forward Richarlison has denied he played a role in the departure of former manager Antonio Conte, insisting he had a lot of respect for the Italian coach.

Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent on Sunday after relations between him and the club deteriorated at all levels in recent weeks.

The former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan boss launched a scathing attack on his players and the club's ownership following a 3-3 draw against Southampton before the international break.

A report from Argentina's TyC Sports suggested that Richarlison and defender Cristian Romero had subsequently given the club an ultimatum over Conte's future. That claim was refuted by the Brazil international on social media on Thursday.

"Questioning and criticizing me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it," he said. "However, telling lies about me, I don't accept! I've always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches.

"He helped me a lot in my coming to the Spurs and, whenever we had a problem (even if it was public) we solved it based on conversation and professionalism - and this he can confirm.

"I wasn't a mutiny leader against him, it was quite the opposite. I'm sorry I didn't deliver as much as he expected of me and I didn't do enough for him to stay. When he left, I sent him a message thanking him for everything and wishing him the best cause that's what he deserves!"

Richarlison's comments follow those from teammate Son Heung-min, who said he felt "responsible" for Conte's departure because he hadn't "helped the club all that much."

Following Tottenham's Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan earlier this month, Richarlison criticised Conte over his lack of playing time this season, adding that he had received no communication from the coach on the reasons behind this limited minutes.

In response, Conte said that Richarlison was "selfish" for focusing on his own situation rather than that of the team.

Conte left Tottenham after the north London club had been eliminated from all cup competitions in recent weeks. Though they remain fourth in the Premier League table, fifth-placed Newcastle are just two points back and have two games in hand in the battle for the final Champions League place.

Conte's former assistant Cristian Stellini is set to take charge of the team for the rest of the season, beginning with Saturday's Premier League trip to Everton