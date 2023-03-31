Spurs forward Son Heung-Min says he could have "helped the club more" and was sorry to see Antonio Conte leave. (0:59)

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici will step back from his role with immediate effect as he awaits the outcome of an appeal over his global ban, the club confirmed on Friday.

In January, Paratici was handed a 30-month suspension by FIFA after his former club Juventus was found guilty of falsifying financial records.

That punishment initially only applied to Italy but the country's Football Association applied for Paratici to be suspended from all football activity worldwide, a request FIFA granted on Thursday.

Spurs then sought "urgent clarification" over Paratici's ability to work having been blindsided by FIFA's decision, especially given it came at a time when they are beginning the search for a new manager after parting company with Antonio Conte by mutual consent on Sunday evening.

And in a statement on Friday, the club said: "This week - 29 March 2023 - the FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced a decision to extend the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) sanctions, relating to Fabio Paratici, worldwide.

"This decision was taken in advance of Fabio Paratici's Appeal hearing against the FIGC sanctions on 19 April 2023, the result of which would then have been considered by additional stakeholders, including the club.

"Given FIFA's unexpected ruling the sanctions may now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still related to the FIGC Appeal.

"In view of FIFA's decision, Fabio has agreed with the club that he will take an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of his Appeal."

Spurs appointed Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, as acting head coach until the end of the season with the club considering a number of candidates as their next permanent manager.

Although the club have time to consider their next move, chairman Daniel Levy will have to lead any negotiations with potential targets with Paratici forced to step back.

Tottenham have 10 games left this season and currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League ahead of Monday's trip to Everton