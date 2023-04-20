Mark Ogden breaks down the decision that lies ahead for Harry Kane and his future with Tottenham. (1:15)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has said striker Harry Kane can achieve his ambitions and win trophies at the club.

Kane, 29, has achieved a number of individual honours -- he became Spurs' all-time record scorer earlier this season and continues to chase down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal record -- but he is yet to win a single trophy since making his Spurs debut in 2011.

"He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs, but being a legend is also important," Levy said in an interview with the Cambridge Union debating society.

"The fact that he's the top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur, he's making history. I hope one day there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium."

Sources have told ESPN that Kane, who has little over a year left on his contract, will discuss his future with the club at the end of the season, while Spurs are not keen on parting ways with the striker.

Spurs will again finish without silverware this season after being knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League. The club are also without a permanent manager following the departure of Antonio Conte last month.

It has been 15 years since Spurs won a trophy when they lifted the 2008 League Cup under Juande Ramos.

Levy, who has come under criticism from a section of Spurs fans this season, assumed his role as chairman since the club were bought by Enic in 2001.

"It's been an incredible journey," Levy added. "In the 22 years Tottenham has progressed enormously in that time period. Not as much as a fan we would hope but the journey's not over and we're still hoping that we are going to get that trophy that we need.

"Am I happy that we haven't won more than one trophy in the last 15 years? Absolutely not. But I also think we have had some fantastic times; we've been in the Champions League a number of times. And despite the fact that I feel sick that there's a club in north London [Arsenal] that's a bit higher than us at this moment in time, if I look back over the last five years we've also been above them, so that's what happens."

Levy also denied that Enic are in talks over the sale of the club but said the group would "have a duty to consider any proposal anyone wants to make."