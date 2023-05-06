Only Alan Shearer has scored more Premier League goals than Harry Kane. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has overtaken Wayne Rooney to become the Premier League's second all-time top goal-scorer following his goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Kane netted just before half-time against Palace with a well-taken header from a Pedro Porro cross.

The England captain's latest strike, his 28th in all competitions, took his tally to 209 in England's top tier. Alan Shearer holds the record with 260 goals which he accumulated over 441 appearances.

Kane overtook Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time leading goal-scorer in February and surpassed Rooney's tally of 53 goals to become England's all-time leading scorer in March.

The forward made his first Premier League start in August 2012 against Newcastle United. After settling into Spurs' first-team in 2014, Kane netted his first top-flight goal in a 5-1 victory over Sunderland.

The 29-year-old's tally of 26 league goals this season is his highest in the top flight since the 2017-18 campaign in which he scored 30 times (41 in all competitions).

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot award three times (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21), as well as earning the Playmaker of the Season award for the player with the most assists in 2020-21.