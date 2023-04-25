Tottenham Hotspur's first-team squad will refund supporters who travelled to watch Sunday's 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United, the club confirmed in a statement.

Spurs interim coach Cristian Stellini was sacked after a dreadful display at St James' Park in which they went down 5-0 in 21 minutes before Harry Kane struck a second-half consolation goal and substitute Callum Wilson added a sixth for the home side.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris apologised to the 3,000 supporters who made the long trip to Tyneside, and the players have decided to cover the match-ticket cost.

"As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger," began a statement on behalf of the players.

"Sunday wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.

"We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.

"We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right, starting against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us. Together -- and only together -- can we move things forward."

Tottenham players were hit for six by Newcastle. Stu Forster/Getty Images

The club added that supporters affected should allow 24 hours for the refund to be processed, with money returning to their accounts in the next seven days.

The move comes a day after chairman Daniel Levy branded the performance as "wholly unacceptable" and revealed he met with senior players to try to regroup ahead of the run-in.

"We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine," Levy said.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League but are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played two games more. They face United at home on Thursday with interim boss Ryan Mason set to take charge.