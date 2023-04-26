Ryan Mason speaks about his appointment as interim manager of Spurs and looks ahead to their clash vs. Man United. (0:58)

New interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason has said he feels he is "ready" to take the job on a permanent basis following Cristian Stellini's sacking.

Mason, 31, replaced Stellini as interim coach on Monday, hours after the Italian was sacked following Spurs' 6-1 humiliation against Newcastle on Sunday. This is Mason's second spell as temporary boss of Spurs, previously stepping into the role April 2021.

The club have been without a permanent manager since Antonio Conte's departure on March 26, however Mason said he is ready to takeover should the club's board be interested in that option.

"Obviously I'm ready and if that situation happens it obviously means I have done a good job," Mason told a news conference on Wednesday. "But that is obviously in the future of four five six weeks' time, the immediate thought is the game on Thursday and the game on Sunday.

"We have big weeks before anyone in here can start to think of that situation.

"I have been coaching six years, which I think is a long time ... You have to be ready and I am ready. I don't doubt that. It's just business. We've got a really, really big game Thursday and another one on Sunday. The focus on my behalf and the group is just to prepare for that."

Mason demanded a reaction from the Spurs side after the defeat at St. James Park, which caused the club to refund fans' match tickets.

"Absolutely a reaction," Mason said when asked what he expected from Spurs. "Sunday was disappointing, so I would hope and expect a reaction from the players and everyone in this building."

On Monday, Ryan Mason was appointed Tottenham interim coach until the end of the season.

Mason said Spurs were ready for Manchester United and that a positive result could put the club back on the right track.

"They've had a good season and won a trophy which is important for a big club. It will be difficult but we fully believe we can get a good result," Mason added.

"We've got six games to try and have a positive little run but I believe in this group and I believe in this football club as well.

"I've been in football long enough to know how things can turn around very quickly and a result can change a lot. Hopefully we can transmit that to the pitch."

Victory would allow Spurs to leapfrog Aston Villa into fifth place and cut the gap on United to six points, though Erik Ten Hag's men would still have two games in hand.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris, who was replaced by goalkeeper Fraser Forster at half-time during the loss to Newcastle, is a doubt for Thursday's game with a muscle problem.

