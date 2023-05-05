Hugo Lloris has made 447 appearances for Tottenham in over a decade at the club. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the season due to a hip injury, interim boss Ryan Mason said on Friday as the club try to keep alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season.

Lloris was substituted at half-time during Spurs' humiliating 6-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United last month after conceding five times in the opening 21 minutes, with Fraser Forster replacing him in goal.

Lloris has made 447 appearances for Spurs since joining in 2012 and has one more year left on his existing deal.

"Hugo is out for the season. We had the results back. Obviously disappointing but we feared that initially, so he won't play again for us this season," Mason told reporters ahead of Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace.

"I can't speak about next season but what I can say is he's got a very important role for us until the end of the season.

"He's our captain and we need him to be a big part of the group, and he will be."

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester United after picking up one point in their last four matches.

When asked about the speculation over who the club's next permanent manager would be, Mason said: "Naturally, when there is uncertainty, there are going to be names [mentioned]. That is part of football.

"But none of my energy or attention is going into outside noise or speculation.

"Within these walls, we are together, we are working together and we have got a common goal, which is trying to get as many results as possible until the end of the season."

Palace, who have been in fine form since Roy Hodgson's return as manager, winning four of their last six games.

"I will always have a soft spot for Roy because he gave me my England debut," Mason said.

"But, of course, we are playing Crystal Palace in a very good moment -- probably their best moment this season.

"So we understand it is going to be a difficult match but we are confident that in our stadium, in front of our fans, we can get a good result."

Mason said Ryan Sessegnon will miss the rest of the campaign but right-back Emerson Royal could return while it was "too early to set a return date" for midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Meanwhile, Spurs announced on Friday they will host their first-ever double header in their final home games of the season on May 20 when they face Brentford in the Premier League, followed by Reading in the Women's Super League.