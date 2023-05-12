Mark Ogden discusses why he doesn't see Tottenham offering potential coach Julian Nagelsmann the best chance to succeed. (2:12)

Tottenham have effectively ruled Julian Nagelsmann out of contention to be their next head coach after insisting they have no intention of meeting with the 35-year-old to discuss the position, sources have told ESPN.

The former Bayern Munich boss is believed to have been of interest to Spurs but sources say the club are now distancing themselves from a formal move, amid mounting speculation he had been identified as their first choice to succeed Antonio Conte.

Nagelsmann is said to have sought assurances over transfer strategy and the identity of Tottenham's next sporting director after Fabio Paratici resigned last month, having failed to overturn a FIFA fan from football operations relating to his time with Juventus.

However, sources at Spurs have told ESPN that the club has not met with Nagelsmann and has no plans to do so.

While they are said to respect Nagelsmann's work in management, they insist the focus of their search lies elsewhere.

ESPN reported on May 1 that Feyenoord's Arne Slot has emerged as a serious contender while Mainz's Bo Svensson is one of several other candidates to have been discussed internally.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Sporting Club's Ruben Amorim are also of interest as Daniel Levy seeks to make his 12th permanent appointment in 22 years as chairman.

After Conte was sacked last month, his assistant Cristian Stellini was named interim head coach but he was axed following Tottenham's shambolic 6-1 defeat at Newcastle with Ryan Mason named his temporary successor.

Spurs face Aston Villa on Saturday aiming to take a step closer to qualification for European football next season, currently lying sixth in the Premier League table.