Tottenham and USWNT forward Alex Morgan has made her first competitive appearance since giving birth to her daughter Charlie in May.

It came as Morgan made her Tottenham debut in the Women's Super League 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday.

Brooke Chaplen and Ashleigh Neville both scored headers to secure a point for either side.

Morgan came on as a substitute on 69 minutes for Rianna Dean.

Chaplen got Reading off the ground on 13 minutes when she headed a cross from Emma Mitchell straight down the centre of the goal.

However, the lead only lasted 12 minutes as Neville brought Spurs level on 25 minutes with a header, assisted by Dean.

Morgan joined Spurs from Orlando Pride on the final day of the summer transfer window on a year-long loan and did not have to quarantine upon arrival at the club.

However, a "small setback" in training meant that Morgan had to wait until November to make her debut.

"A small setback keeping me from doing what I love,' Morgan tweeted in October.

"Can't wait to get on the field with this team in the next few weeks. Literally can't wait."

She was named on the bench for Spurs' 4-0 FA Cup quarterfinal loss to Arsenal in September but didn't make an appearance.

Spurs are ninth in the WSL after a poor run of games with four losses and one draw in their last five league matches.